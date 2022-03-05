Dozens injured in intense West Bank clashes with occupation

Dozens of civilians have been injured and suffocated in clashes that broke out in several occupied West Bank cities, between hundreds of youths and Israeli occupation forces.

The revolting youths targeted settlers' vehicles with stones on the settlement road near the town of Azzun, east of Qalqilya. The occupation then deployed forces extensively in the area, searching for the youths.

This coincided with the outbreak of confrontations near the northern checkpoint of Qalqilya, during which the occupation forces fired a barrage of rubber bullets and poisonous teargas canisters at the youths.

Local sources reported that two young men were wounded by metal bullets in Kafr Qaddoum, east of Qalqilya, after the weekly march began from the Omar Ibn Al-Khattab Mosque in the centre of the village and headed to its closed western entrance. Clashes erupted as a result.

In the south of Bethlehem, the occupation forces stormed the town of Beit Fajjar and the villages of Umm Salmuna and Marah Rabah.

According to local sources, the occupation soldiers raided a concrete factory owned by Muhannad Al-Maghrabi and the home of Issa Taqatqa in Umm Salamuna and searched them both. This occurred amid the positioning of the occupation soldiers in the mountains and the lands surrounding the raided areas, during which they conducted extensive searches.

In the same context, clashes erupted between young men and the occupation forces in Aida camp, north of Bethlehem, after the occupation soldiers stormed the camp.

Clashes also broke out between youths and the occupation forces in the town of Taqu', south of Bethlehem, after several occupation vehicles stormed the entrance of the town.

Local sources reported that the occupation forces began implementing a major security campaign in the villages south of Bethlehem, searching for a "wanted" individual who allegedly stole a gun from a house in the settlement in which he was working.