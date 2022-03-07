Crimean Tatars find safe haven in Turkiye

Crimean Tatars who were evacuated from Ukraine amid Russia's invasion arrived in Turkey on Saturday, Anadolu News Agency reports.

According to the report, the group of 204 people, including 120 children, recently crossed the border into Turkey and started to live in the dorms of students in Kırklareli province.

"I would like to thank the Turkish State for accepting us. They gave us a really warm welcome when we arrived here, it almost made me cry," Ali Muradasilov, a Crimean Tatar said by thanking Turkey for welcoming them.

Crimean Tatars are a Turkic ethnic group and nation who are an indigenous people of Crimea, a peninsula close to Ukraine. Russia also annexed Crimea from Ukraine in March 2014, after a disputed and international referendum.

According to the United Nations, the Venice Commission rejected that referendum by saying it was illegal under both Ukrainian and Crimean Constitutions.

On the 12th day of the war between Russia and Ukraine, Turkey has been hosting over 20,000 Ukrainian citizens amid Russia's invasion of the country.