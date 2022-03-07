Israel warplanes bomb areas surrounding Damascus

Israeli planes bombed sites belonging to the militias of the Assad regime and Iran near the Syrian capital, Damascus, in southern Syria today.

The Syrian state news agency (SANA) quoted a military source as saying: "At around five o'clock this morning, the Israeli enemy carried out an airstrike coming from south of Beirut, hitting some targets in the vicinity of the city of Damascus."

The source claimed that the airstrike killed two civilians and caused material losses, without outlining what they were. He also said Syrian air defences shot down most of the incoming missiles.

The regime's media had previously announced three soldiers were killed on 24 February as a result of Israeli missile strikes on some targets surrounding Damascus.

