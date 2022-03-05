Israel newspaper: Undermining Iran's power is a 'moral imperative'

In an opinion article written by Israeli journalist Ben-Dror Yemini for Ynet News on Friday, he asserted that the US should understand that it is the most important ally to Israel, but should also accept that "undercutting Iran's might is a moral imperative" that Israel "cannot give up on".

Yemini wrote that Israel will not give up its plan to undermine Iran's nuclear power: "If it means the Israeli government must walk on eggshells vis-à-vis Moscow."

Yemin penned: "The West has been prostrating for years in front of Iran although it is the most murderous actor in the Middle East."

He claimed: "Iran's actions and proxies have killed hundreds of thousands and displaced millions all the way from Yemen to Syria," while the West is kneeling down in front of Iran, which, he also claimed, is the reason for most of the crises in the region.

"All this notwithstanding, the West intends to sign a new nuclear deal with Tehran that will make it much more dangerous to most Middle Eastern nations," Yemini added.

Yemini wrote that the European Union's trade with Iran is high, and a: "New nuclear deal will restore Iran's economic might, which will, in turn, augment destructive power."

The Israeli writer shared his view that: "The West is rightly concerned about Russia, but how come it closes its eyes in the face of the Iranian threat? Where is the morality here exactly? Turning a blind eye to the situation effectively equates to abandoning the people of the Middle East – Muslims and Jews alike."

Yemini claimed that a nuclear deal with Iran nurtures its "death industry"; therefore: "We must fight Russian aggression, but why are those going against Russia, and rightly so, are also those waving a white flag when it comes to Iran?"

Israel, from Yemini's perspective: "Must continue in its fight against the most murderous actor in the Middle East" as this "is not just an Israeli interest, but also an American interest and of every decent human being in the Middle East and the West."

Concluding his article, Yemini expressed: "Given these circumstances, Israel is taking the moral approach. The only ones having a moral lapse are those seeking to sabotage the war on Iran's murderous machinations."