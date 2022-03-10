Israel strikes in Syria will continue, military official says

Israel's operations against Iranian military activity in Syria will continue as needed, an Israeli military official announced yesterday.

Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz said that his army would continue "to thwart "terrorist acts that enemies [Iran] are trying to intensify," referring to the killing of two Iranian Revolutionary Guards (IRGC) officers in Syria in recent days.

"Anyone who engages in terror attacks endangers Israel, and puts themselves and their countries at risk," Gantz told reporters in Jerusalem.

Israel has launched hundreds of air strikes in Syria over the past years, targeting army sites and Iranian and Lebanese Hezbollah targets.

Since the beginning of this year, Israel has carried out seven air strikes in Syria, including strikes that led to the killing of two soldiers and four fighters loyal to Iran on 24 February, while Syria's official news agency SANA announced the killing of three soldiers.

Its most recent attack killed two officers of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps on Monday. The IRGC has vowed revenge, forcing Israeli units to be put on high alert.

