Russia Ambassador urges Iranian media outlets to avoid 'invasion' rhetoric

Russia's Ambassador to Iran has urged local media not to describe his country's war against Ukraine as an "invasion", Anadolu News Agency reports.

At a news conference in Tehran late Wednesday, Levan Dzhagaryan asked outlets to refer to Russia's war in Ukraine as a "special military operation" instead of a "military invasion".

The press briefing was attended by only a handful of Iranian media groups.

Moscow refers to its war that began on 24 February as a "special military operation" meant to "denazify" and "demilitarise" Ukraine.

Iran has opposed the war and called for a peaceful settlement, but has also blamed the simmering crisis on what it calls "US-led NATO's expansionism".

Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, last week, said the crisis was fuelled by US policies and that Iran supports ending the war in the Eastern European country.

The war has drawn international condemnation, and led to severe financial sanctions on Moscow. A growing number of multinationals have also fully or partially halted business in Russia.

At least 516 civilians have been killed and 908 others injured in Ukraine since the beginning of the war, according to UN figures.

Over 2.1 million Ukrainians have also fled to neighbouring countries, the UN Refugee Agency said.