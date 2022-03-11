EU top diplomat says 'pause needed' in Iran nuclear talks

EU Foreign Policy Chief, Josep Borrell said, on Friday, that Vienna talks for the revival of the Iran nuclear deal need to be suspended due to "external factors", Anadolu News Agency reports.

"A pause in Vienna talks is needed, due to external factors," Borrell wrote on Twitter.

He, however, said the "final text is essentially ready and on the table."

As coordinator of the Iran nuclear deal, Borrell promised to be in touch with the participants of the Vienna talks and the US as well "to overcome the current situation and to close the agreement."

The EU diplomacy has made significant efforts to get Iran and the US back to the negotiation table since the beginning of the conflict between the two countries.

Under EU chairmanship, representatives from Iran, China, Russia, France, the UK and Germany have been negotiating since December in the Austrian capital on ensuring full compliance and the US' return to the deal.

The Iran nuclear deal â€“ officially named the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) â€“ was signed in 2015 by Iran, the US, China, Russia, France, the UK, Germany and the EU.

Under the agreement, Tehran committed to limit its nuclear activity to civilian purposes and, in return, world powers agreed to drop their economic sanctions against Iran.

The US, under former President Donald Trump, unilaterally withdrew from the agreement in 2018 and re-imposed sanctions on Iran, prompting Tehran to stop complying with the nuclear deal.