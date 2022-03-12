Portuguese / Spanish / English

Algeria accuses Morocco hackers of hacking Justice Ministry Twitter account 

The official Algerian radio station on Friday accused Moroccan hackers of hacking the Twitter account of the Algerian Justice Ministry and posting anti-Ukraine posts, Anadolu Agency reported.

The radio station asserted that the posts published on the Ministry of Justice Twitter account: "Are not related to the Algerian stance."

The posts supported the Russian war in Ukraine and accused Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky of "Nazism and involvement in the killing of his people."

The Algerian Ministry of Justice confirmed that it would file a lawsuit against the cyber attack that targeted official Algerian institutions.

Until midnight on Friday, Morocco did not comment on the Algerian claims.

