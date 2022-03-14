Portuguese / Spanish / English

Snowfall increases struggles of refugees in northern Syria

March 14, 2022 at 1:25 pm | Published in: Middle East, News, Syria
IDLIB, SYRIA - MARCH 13: A child stands on snow with bare feet with slippers at Duveyle camp, where Syrian displaced civilians shelter in and escaped from the attacks of the Assad regime and its supporters and living here, during snowy weather in Syria's northwest Idlib district on March 13, 2022. Snowfall negatively affected 44 camps. ( Izzeddin Kasim - Anadolu Agency )
A child stands on snow with bare feet with slippers in Idlib, Syria on 13 March 2022 [Izzeddin Kasim/Anadolu Agency]
The suffering of displaced refugees in northern Syria worsened yesterday after a sharp drop in temperatures and a new wave of snowfall hit several areas in the Idlib and Aleppo countryside.

For the second time since the start of the year, the regions of northern Syria witnessed a snowstorm that damaged 22 camps within 24 hours.

The Syria Response Coordinators team reported that 13 new camps have been damaged, in addition to nine camps that were destroyed in the snowstorm that hit the region in January but were later rebuilt.

Many roads were also closed as a result of the severe weather conditions. The Syrian Civil Defence forces have been working to reopen them, they said, with snowfall expected to continue today.

Some 67 tents were razed by the strong winds, while 137 others were partially damaged, the Civil Defence reported on Friday.

