Snowfall increases struggles of refugees in northern Syria

The suffering of displaced refugees in northern Syria worsened yesterday after a sharp drop in temperatures and a new wave of snowfall hit several areas in the Idlib and Aleppo countryside.

For the second time since the start of the year, the regions of northern Syria witnessed a snowstorm that damaged 22 camps within 24 hours.

The Syria Response Coordinators team reported that 13 new camps have been damaged, in addition to nine camps that were destroyed in the snowstorm that hit the region in January but were later rebuilt.

Many roads were also closed as a result of the severe weather conditions. The Syrian Civil Defence forces have been working to reopen them, they said, with snowfall expected to continue today.

Some 67 tents were razed by the strong winds, while 137 others were partially damaged, the Civil Defence reported on Friday.

READ: Assad regime attacks school in Syria's Idlib, kills 2