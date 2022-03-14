UNICEF: Kuwait provides cancer drugs for children in Syria

Kuwait sent the first batch of lifesaving cancer drugs for more than 4,000 Syrian children, UNICEF reports.

According to the report, the Kuwait Fund and UNICEF signed the US$2.77 million grant agreement in 2021 for cancer treatment drugs for children in Syria.

"We are thankful for the continued partnership with Kuwait. This generous support will enable UNICEF to reach children with cancer with much-needed cancer treatment medication and support them and their families during a difficult time," said UNICEF Syria Representative, Bo Viktor Nylund.

Last December, Kuwait donated EUR 41.93 million to Syria as part of humanitarian aid package.

"Kuwait is keen to remain at the forefront in alleviating the suffering of Syrian people, which continues as a result of one of the worst humanitarian crises of our times," said Director-General of the Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development, Mr. Marwan A. Th. Alghanem.

