Report: Morocco at threshold of chronic water scarcity

Morocco is at the threshold of chronic water scarcity, the state-run Moroccan Court of Accounts (MCA) warned yesterday.

"Morocco's water situation may deteriorate by 2050, reaching an absolute scarcity threshold of 500 cubic meters per capita annually," MCA said in its report.

The report added that Morocco's water resources were estimated at "22 billion cubic meters per year", warning that it was ranked among the "20 most stressed countries in the world in terms of the resources' availability."

The council pointed out that the annual per capita share of water resources in Morocco stood at "about 620 cubic meters, while the Kingdom seeks to achieve water security and is racing against time to take additional measures to contain the negative repercussions of delayed rains this season."

The Moroccan authorities recently said that the average rainfall in the North African country, this season, was at its lowest levels in 41 years. The government has previously approved a 115 billion dirham (about $12 billion) national programme, in an effort to increase drinking and irrigation water supply for the period from 2020 to 2027.

