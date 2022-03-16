Arab League calls for international protection for Palestinians

The Arab League called on Tuesday for the UN Security Council and other international bodies to assume their responsibilities and provide protection for the Palestinian people. The organisation's statement was issued hours after Israeli occupation forces killed three Palestinians, two in the occupied West Bank and the third in the Arab town of Rahat inside Israel itself.

According to Wafa news agency, the Arab League also demanded the urgent implementation of UN Resolution 2334 to put an end to Israel's disregard for resolutions of international legitimacy.

Wafa noted that the regional umbrella body reiterated that the Israeli occupation authorities continue to commit "extrajudicial executions and premeditated killings with complete disregard for the blood of the Palestinian people." At least twenty Palestinian children and youths have been killed by Israel since the beginning of this year.

The League also condemned other ongoing Israeli crimes, including illegal settlements, house demolitions, displacement and daily raids and arrests. "These are classified as war crimes and crimes against humanity, for which the occupation state is fully responsible, as well as for their repercussions in Palestine and the region."

Israeli violations, concluded the organisation, amount to "state terrorism" by the occupation army and illegal settlers against the Palestinian people as Israel perpetuates its apartheid system and ongoing ethnic cleansing.

READ: Arab League's silence about Israel's siege of Gaza 'unjustified'