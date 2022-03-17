Israel targeted drone site in Iran, report says

Israel hit an Iranian drone factory last month from a base in Iraq, Al-Mayadeen TV channel reported this week. Adding that this was the reason why Tehran launched a strike on a site in the northern Iraqi city of Erbil last weekend.

A senior intelligence official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said that six suicide quadcopter drones exploded into the Iranian facility near Kermanshah Province in western Iran on 12 February. The incident had gone unreported

The official added that the facility was Iran's main manufacturing and storage plant for military drones; however, the Israeli attack destroyed dozens of them.

The facility has not been confirmed for its use of drones, referring to it only as a base for the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps, the paramilitary force that carries out much of Iran's foreign military activities, reported the New York Times.

Iran has accused Israel of carrying out several attacks on facilities linked to its nuclear programme and of killing its nuclear scientists over the past years. Israel has neither denied nor confirmed the allegations.

READ: Iran 'warns' Gulf not to allow Israel to use them as bases to target it