Israel's prime minister to visit India early April

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett is scheduled to visit India on April 2 for talks on strengthening alliance and ties between the two countries, according to his office, Anadolu Agency reported.

A statement by Bennett's office said the visit will mark the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Tel Aviv and New Delhi.

"The purpose of the visit is to advance and strengthen the strategic alliance between the two countries, and to expand bilateral ties," it added.

In 1992, Israel and India established diplomatic ties. Since then, their fields of cooperation expanded, with Israel becoming one of the major importers of arms to India.

