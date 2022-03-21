New tourist sea route to connect Turkey to Israel, Lebanon, Libya

Turkey is planning to attract tourists from Israel, Lebanon and Libya with a new maritime transportation route, Anadolu News Agency reports.

According to the report, the Hatay Sea Bus (HADO), which will also serve as the sea border gate, is scheduled to start its voyages at the end of May.

The first passengers will be transported from the region to the Gazimagusa (Famagusta) Port of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC), the report says.

Later, the route will also serve as a sea bridge between the southern Turkish city of Hatay and several countries, including Israel, Libya and Lebanon.

Bülent Ok, Deputy Secretary-General of Hatay Metropolitan Municipality, said the port is now ready for international passenger transportation.

"The wave season will end in the Mediterranean by the end of May. Thus, this transportation will begin in the region as of that time."

