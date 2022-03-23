Israel asks PA to persuade prisoners to cancel hunger strike

Israel has officially asked the Palestinian Authority to persuade Palestinian prisoners held by the occupation state to cancel their hunger strike planned to start on Friday, Quds Net News has reported. In response, the PA is reported to have told Israel to grant the prisoners their due rights.

The prisoners announced the hunger strike in protest against new restrictions imposed on them by the Israeli authorities.

According to a senior Hamas official, these include a reduction in their daily breaks and canteen allowance. The prisoners are also said to be deprived of basic rights, including education and healthcare.

Meanwhile, Israel's Minister of Public Security, Omer Bar-Lev, has asked for a meeting with PA President Mahmoud Abbas before the start of the holy month of Ramadan next week. Israel and the US are concerned about possible unrest during Ramadan, which this year coincides with other religious festivals.

