US Secretary of State to visit Ramallah, Tel Aviv next week

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is set to visit Israel and the Palestinian Authority next week, Ynet News reported.

The report pointed out that the visit comes amid fears of an escalation in tensions between Israelis and Palestinian during the month of Ramadan, as well as Israel's concerns about the Iranian nuclear talks and the removal of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) from the list of terrorist organisations.

The US and Israeli sides are also scheduled to discuss the war in Ukraine.

Blinken will meet with Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and Foreign Minister Yair Lapid.

The report did not specify what topics Blinken would discuss with the Palestinians.

The coming weeks see a number of events being marked by Palestinians and Israelis, starting with Land Day on 30 March, followed by Ramadan at the beginning of April, and the possibility of Israeli occupation forces clamping down hard on Muslim worshippers during prayers in Al-Aqsa Mosque every Friday. The Jewish holiday of Passover falls on 15 April, along with the Priestly Blessing ceremony, meaning more Israelis storming Al-Aqsa Mosque. After these holidays comes Eid Al-Fitr, which coincides with the Israeli Memorial Day for Israeli soldiers.

These occasions may lead to the situation exploding given the direct tensions, especially in Jerusalem and Al-Lid and Akka since they are mixed cities. This is especially the case since the Palestinians will commemorate the killing of Arab citizens of Israel last year, and Israel's bombing of Gaza and the start of 'Operation Guardian of the Walls' on 10 May. Then on 15 May is Nakba Day.