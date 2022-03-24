Turkey vows to continue efforts to maintain peace in Black Sea

Turkey will continue its mediation efforts along with the implementation of the Montreux Convention to maintain peace and stability in the Black Sea, the Turkish National Security Council announced yesterday.

"The recent developments in the Ukrainian crisis had shown the "rightness of Turkey's efforts to bring about regional and global peace," the body said in a statement following a meeting chaired by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The council stressed on the "urgency to strengthen efforts to find a lasting solution to the Ukrainian problem, taking into account Ukraine's territorial integrity and sovereignty."

The statement pointed out that the recent developments in the war had shown Turkey's "balanced stance towards developments in the northern Black Sea."

