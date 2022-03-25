Israel settlers torch mosque in occupied West Bank

Israeli settlers, yesterday, attempted to storm a mosque in the Zeita Jammain village located in the northern West Bank city of Nablus.

Israel's Kan quoted a Palestinian source as saying that a group of settlers had thrown a "highly flammable substance at the entrance of the local mosque."

"The extremist settlers have scrawled anti-Palestinian and anti-Arab hate graffiti on the wall of a house nearby the mosque," the sources pointed out.

Palestinians continuously hold the Israeli police responsible for these dangerous attacks, in light of their leniency and disregard for such issues, especially with Arabs.

