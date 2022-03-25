Portuguese / Spanish / English

Israel settlers torch mosque in occupied West Bank

March 25, 2022 at 1:43 pm | Published in: Israel, Middle East, News, Palestine
Jewish settlers wave Israeli flags during a gathering in a parking lot near Palestinian Salem's house, who were facing imminent expulsion, after the court ruled four Palestinian families to remain in their houses in Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood in East Jerusalem on 2 March 2022. [Mostafa Alkharouf - Anadolu Agency]
Jewish settlers wave Israeli flags during a gathering in a parking lot near Palestinian Salem's house, who were facing imminent expulsion, after the court ruled four Palestinian families to remain in their houses in Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood in East Jerusalem on 2 March 2022. [Mostafa Alkharouf - Anadolu Agency]
 March 25, 2022 at 1:43 pm

Israeli settlers, yesterday, attempted to storm a mosque in the Zeita Jammain village located in the northern West Bank city of Nablus.

Israel's Kan quoted a Palestinian source as saying that a group of settlers had thrown a "highly flammable substance at the entrance of the local mosque."

"The extremist settlers have scrawled anti-Palestinian and anti-Arab hate graffiti on the wall of a house nearby the mosque," the sources pointed out.

Palestinians continuously hold the Israeli police responsible for these dangerous attacks, in light of their leniency and disregard for such issues, especially with Arabs.

READ: Abbas urges end to Israel's looting of Palestinian water

Categories
IsraelMiddle EastNewsPalestine
Show Comments
Writing Palestine - Celebrating the tenth year of the Palestine Book Awards - Buy your copy of the book now
Show Comments