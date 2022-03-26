Syria urges UNHRC to question Israel on human rights violations

Syria has pressed the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) on Friday to question Israel about its "crimes and systematic flagrant human rights violations" against Syrians in the occupied Golan Heights, Quds Press reported.

This came in a statement delivered by the permanent Syrian representative to the UNHRC in Geneva, Ambassador Hussam Eddin Ala, at the 49th meeting of the international body.

"The systematic and flagrant human rights violations committed by the Israeli occupation authorities in the occupied Palestinian lands and Syrian occupied Golan Heights have been the most prominent issue in the occupied Arab lands," he testified.

The ambassador renewed Syria's rejection of the "illegal measures" carried out by the Israeli occupation aimed at changing the legal and demographic nature in the occupied Golan Heights.

He urged the UNHRC and the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights to monitor and document these measures.

The ambassador reiterated the importance of Chapter VII of the UN Charter as a guarantee to question the violations of the occupying power.