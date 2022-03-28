Palestinian factions condemn 'summit of shame' held in Israel

The High Follow-up Committee of the National Islamic Factions condemned yesterday the "normalisation summit" that brought the foreign ministers of Israel and Arab states together in the Negev. Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid, Sameh Shoukry of Egypt, Sheikh Abdullah Bin Zayed of the UAE, Abdullatif Al-Zayani of Bahrain and Nasser Bourita of Morocco were joined at the meeting by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

Speaking at a press conference in the Gaza Strip, the Palestinian factions described the summit as "the summit of shame in the occupied Negev" and a "stab in the back" of the Palestinian people, who have been enduring "savage" Israeli attacks for more than seven decades. The "summit of shame," they added, was Israeli "exploitation" of the Arab states and their resources under the pretext of protection and forging a common security alliance.

"The real threat to the Arab people is the Zionist occupation," insisted the factions. The summit, they said, was aimed at marketing the formation of an Arab-Zionist alliance as an extension to NATO.

The Palestinian factions concluded that the security, military and economic deals between Israel and the Arab states "will collapse due to the continuous Palestinian insistence on their rights and legitimate resistance against the Israeli occupation."

