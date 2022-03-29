Tunisia: Islamists blame Saied for economic and social crises

Tunisia's Ennahda Movement blamed President Kais Saied on Monday for the economic and social crises in the country, Anadolu has reported. Ennahda, which has the largest bloc in the now-suspended parliament, made the comment after a meeting of its Consultative (Shura) Council at the weekend following eight months of "exceptional" measures imposed by Saied since last July.

"The policy of the coup authority has led to a rotten working climate with a consequent lack of credibility for investment among local and international investors," said the Council. This has seen an increase in the number of bankrupt institutions and a rise in unemployment.

Citing Fitch's downgrading of Tunisia to the lowest level, the movement pointed out that, "The country is heading for the worst case scenario in the light of the retention of [Saied]'s exceptional measures which might lead Tunisia itself to bankruptcy. The economic and social crises mean that regional and international isolation are also possibilities."

Ennahda condemned what it called the "hijacking" of constitutional bodies and the marginalisation of national organisations and parties. "The president has closed the door for dialogue with the national factions. He is isolating the country."

The movement's Shura Council called for the launch of a national, economic and social dialogue that involves all the political factions and forces in Tunisia, with the objective of agreeing on a joint vision to end the "ongoing collapse and bankruptcy" of the country. "Despite the failure of the online vote, the president is heading to a referendum and mock elections without considering the suffering of the people," it concluded.

