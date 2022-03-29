US calls on Tunisia to respect freedom of expression

The United States is concerned about the democratic path in Tunisia, a senior US official announced yesterday. The US Under Secretary of State for civilian security, democracy and human rights, Uzra Zeya, called on the Tunisian authorities to respect freedom of expression and halt the military trials of civilians.

Zeya's remarks followed her recent visit to Tunisia. It is important, she stressed, to launch an "inclusive political and economic reform process, in coordination with political parties, unions and civil society."

Washington has been critical of the "emergency measures" introduced by Tunisian President Kais Saied last July. Political opponents describe his suspension of parliament and assumption of executive powers a "coup".

However, Saied has insisted repeatedly that his actions were needed to save Tunisia from what he described as a "corrupt political system that brought a decade of paralysis since the 2011 revolution."

