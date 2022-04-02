Morocco asks university heads to attend panel discussion in Israel

The Moroccan Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research has called on university heads to participate in a panel discussion organised by an Israeli university, as reported on Friday.

The session is to be organised by the International Centre for Israeli Diplomacy at Reichman University in Herzliya, near Tel Aviv.

The Moroccan Ministry of Foreign Affairs requested the Ministry of Education to ask university heads to attend the session, which intends to discuss the possibilities of cooperation between Morocco and Israel.

The session will take place this month and will be chaired by Ambassador Ron Prosor, head of the Abba Eban Institute for International Diplomacy at the Interdisciplinary Centre.

The relationship between Morocco and Israel has developed quickly with mutual visits by senior officials, including military and trade people, to and from both countries.

On Wednesday, massive marches were launched in several Moroccan cities supporting Palestinians and condemning the normalisation of relations with Israel, calling it a "tyranny".

READ: Normalising ties with Israel still lacks popular support in Egypt, says analyst