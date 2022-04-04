The biggest Energy Forum in Middle East facilitates $705m of business deals

Middle East Energy, the prominent global energy industry forum in United Arab Emirates, provided business deals to the global energy sector worth more than $705 million during its three-day run from 7 – 9 March at the Dubai World Trade Centre, the event organiser, Informa, reports.

According to the report, the Middle East Energy sector met for the latest energy innovations, while 113 expert speakers outlined how to develop a diverse, digitised and sustainable future.

20,331 trade and buyer visits took place, with more than 600 exhibitors from 80 countries, the report says.

"There has been clear pent-up demand within the industry to get back to meeting in person, which is reflected in the 40 per cent increase in visits and the volume and value of deals signed for Middle East region. This also serves as a timely reminder of the drive from the sector to achieve sustainable growth while reducing emissions." Azzan Mohammed, Exhibition Director, Global Energy & Utilities Forum and Middle East Energy.

European companies also participated in this global energy event in the Middle East.

The French marine and power generation diesel and gas engine manufacturer, Baudouin, signed a MoU with Power Solutions International (PSI). The agreement will see the company expanding its product range, offering the PSI rich burn gas engine range to the European, Middle Eastern and African markets, the report added.