Ghannouchi: Parliament's virtual meetings will continue

Tunisia's Parliament Speaker, Rached Ghannouchi, said yesterday that parliament will continue to convene virtually, Al-Quds Al-Araby reported.

Speaking to the German News Agency, Ghannouchi's remarks came days after the Tunisian president's dissolution of parliament after a virtual meeting was held.

Ghannouchi told Germany's DPA: "There is no text in the Constitution which gives the president the right to dissolve parliament."

Under the constitution, he explained, only the parliament can dissolve itself when it fails to approve a government.

He added that opposition parties are planning to organise a demonstration on 9 April, the Day of Martyrs, protesting against Tunisian President Kais Saied's "exceptional measures."

Members of Parliament who took part in the first virtual session of parliament are being investigated by the police over terrorism and conspiracy claims.

