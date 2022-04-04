Tunisian judiciary postpones hearing session for Ghannouchi, lawmakers in coup attempt case

The Tunisian judiciary has decided to postpone the hearing session for Parliament Speaker, Rached Ghannouchi and a number of deputies who had been charged with a coup attempt, Anadolu News Agency reported.

Maher Madhioub, a parliamentary assistant entrusted with information and communication issues told the Agency on Monday that the judiciary has decided to postpone the hearing "indefinitely" in order to complete "investigations".

He gave no further details and the Agency said it was not able to obtain confirmations from judicial sources regarding the session, slated for Tuesday.

On Friday, Ghannouchi's office announced that the Terror Crimes Investigation Unit has summoned him for questioning.

Last Wednesday, the Parliament approved, in an online session, a law annulling the exceptional measures initiated by President Kais Saeed on 25 July, including freezing the parliament, issuing legislation by presidential decrees, and dissolving the Supreme Judicial Council.

Hours later, Saied announced, in a televised speech, the dissolution of parliament considering the Parliament's meeting and the decisions issued during it "a failed coup attempt".

Several political and social forces reject Saied's exceptional measures and consider them a "coup against the constitution".

