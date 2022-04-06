Japan, Qatar to cooperate on efforts to stabilise global energy markets

Japan, on Wednesday, said it will cooperate with Qatar on efforts to stabilise global energy markets reeling due to the Russia-Ukraine war, Anadolu News Agency reports.

Prime Minister, Fumio Kishida, discussed, in a phone call, the Ukraine situation and its impact on global energy supplies, with Qatari Emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, according to a statement by the Japanese Premier's office.

The two leaders vowed to "act in cooperation in our responses to the matter" and "confirmed that Japan and Qatar will cooperate towards stabilising the world's energy market," the statement said.

"As for how to address the sharp rise in resource prices, I conveyed to Sheikh Tamim that Japan very much looks forward to contributions from Qatar, one of the world's biggest gas producing countries," the statement quoted Kishida as saying.

Global energy prices are rising, as the US and its allies are blocking energy supplies from Russia after it launched war on its western neighbour on 24 February.

Although Japan has imposed sanctions on President Vladimir Putin and other Russian officials and financial institutions, the energy-deficient country has walked a cautious path on halting energy imports from Moscow.

Tokyo has also ruled out the possibility of withdrawing from energy projects with Moscow.

Kishida held similar calls last month with Saudi Crown Prince, Mohammed bin Salman and Abu Dhabi Crown Prince, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, pushing the major oil producers to stabilise international supplies amid the Russian cut.

The Russia-Ukraine war, which started on 24 February, has drawn international outrage, with the EU, US and UK, among others, implementing tough financial sanctions on Moscow.

At least 1,480 civilians have been killed in Ukraine and 2,195 injured, according to UN estimates, with the true figure feared to be far higher.

More than 4.24 million Ukrainians have fled to other countries, with millions more internally displaced, according to the UN refugee agency.