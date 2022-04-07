Saudi Arabia reiterates support for Middle East free of nuclear weapons

Saudi Arabia supports the establishment of zones free of nuclear weapons and weapons of mass destruction as the first step towards the complete elimination of such weapons, the Kingdom's deputy permanent representative to the UN, Mohammed Al-Ateeq, has said.

Speaking at the UN Disarmament Commission in New York, Al-Ateeq added that Saudi Arabia still believes in the importance of the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty and in achieving a balance between disarmament and non-proliferation and the peaceful uses of nuclear energy. He pointed out that Riyadh was quick to sign the treaty and engage in all efforts to rid the world of nuclear weapons and weapons of mass destruction, as stipulated in the agreement.

The envoy reiterated his country's emphasis on the importance of dismantling nuclear weapons and weapons of mass destruction, especially across the Middle East. He also stressed the importance of space technology not being used for non-peaceful purposes or to develop technology that is used in ballistic missiles.

It is important, he added, to ensure that efforts to control what happens in outer space do not lead to restrictions on the inherent right of every country to its peaceful use.

READ: Iran is a neighbour, peace is the strategic option, says King Salman