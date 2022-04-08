Brit seeking to make history by climbing Mount Everest, while fasting, to help refugees

It seems when it comes to helping refugees, no mountain is high enough, especially not if you are British-Bangladeshi mountaineer, Akke Rahman, who is about to embark on the most gruelling of challenges by climbing Mount Everest while fasting. The 39-year-old from Oldham will attempt to make history by becoming the first British Muslim to climb Mount Everest, and the first ever to reach the 8,849-metre summit while fasting.

Rahman will begin his climb in four days' time while observing the Islamic fast of Ramadan. He will attempt the herculean task to raise money for a charity supporting destitute women, men and children of Afghanistan, Syria, Rohingya and from other places impacted by war, conflict, disaster and poverty. Rahman is hopeful that his campaign – "Peak Humanity" – will present a lifetime opportunity for him to raise much needed funds and for everyone around the globe to support his efforts.

Rahman's achievement offers many reasons to be optimistic about his super-human task. He has already set a UK record time after climbing Mount Elbrus – Europe's highest peak which stands 5,642 metres above sea level in Russia within 24 hours. He managed this incredible feat just five days after recovering from the coronavirus.

Prior to that, Rahman climbed Mount Kilimanjaro and Mount Blanc – the highest mountains of Africa and the Alps. He later completed Mount Amadablam – one of the highest mountains in the Himalayas (6856m). Rahman's passion for climbing and a desire to support those in need meant that he completed every one of these expeditions within one year.

"We are living in a challenging time; we thought Covid-19 was difficult, now look at the terrible situation in Ukraine, Afghanistan and Burma," said Rahman speaking about his charitable work. "When I see mothers struggling to feed their children, and kids rolling around hungry, it really impacts me to my core. They are crying out for help. I need to do something to help them."

A page has been set up to raise money for Rahman's cause on the global online social platform JustGiving.

