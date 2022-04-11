Sudan's army chief dismisses radio, TV director for second time

The head of Sudan's Transitional Sovereignty Council, army chief Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, yesterday dismissed Luqman Ahmed, director general of the Public Authority for Radio and Television, for the second time, Anadolu news agency reported.

Al-Burhan issued a decision relieving Ahmed from his position and replaced him with Ibrahim Muhammad Ibrahim Al-Baz'ie. No explanation was given for the change in leadership.

Al-Burhan previously dismissed Luqman after he imposed exceptional measures on Sudan on 25 October 2021.

However, then Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok reinstated Luqman after he signed an agreement to address the political crisis in the country on 21 November.

However, Hamdok resigned from his position on 2 January in light of the deepening crisis.

Since October Sudan has witnessed protests calling for civilian rule and rejecting exceptional measures imposed by Al-Burhan.

