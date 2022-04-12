Israel forces attack Palestinians across West Bank

Israeli occupation forces carried out several attacks on Palestinians across the occupied West Bank, detaining 23 Palestinians during night raids, Palestinian sources said yesterday.

Following the funeral of the Palestinian youth, Mohammed Ghneim, 21, who was killed by the Israeli occupation forces on Sunday, Palestinians came under fire of Israeli tear gas in Al Khader neighbourhood in occupied Bethlehem.

Palestinian medical sources reported that several Palestinians suffered suffocation and received treatment either in the field of in hospital.

Palestinians also gathered across the occupied West Bank and staged protests in support of the northern city of Jenin, which is suffering as a result of an Israeli economic blockade and threat of wide-scale invasion.

A Palestinian youth was also beaten by Israeli forces at the tram station in occupied East Jerusalem's neighbourhood of Silwan. Occupation forces later arrested him.

Wafa news agency reported that the Israeli occupation forces detained 23 Palestinians during night raids of homes across the occupied West Bank.

Palestine's widening geography of resistance: Why Israel cannot defeat the Palestinians