Israel arrests 20 Palestinians in overnight raids in West Bank

Israeli forces rounded up 20 Palestinians in raids carried out in several areas of the occupied West Bank yesterday, according to a local NGO.

The Israeli army, army units, together with the Israeli Internal Security Organisation Shin Bet and other security units, said they raided the cities of Jenin, Nablus, Tulkarm and surrounding towns in the north of the occupied West Bank as part of Operation "Break the Wave".Soldiers allegedly "seized weapons" during the raid in the Zeita town of Tulkarm, a statement by the army said.

According to the statement by the Palestinian non-governmental organisation Prisoners Information Office, Israeli forces detained 17 Palestinians in occupied East Jerusalem, Jenin, Nablus, Tubas in the north of the West Bank and Hebron in the south.

The Israeli army frequently carries out wide-ranging arrest campaigns across the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem on the pretext of searching for "wanted" Palestinians.

