Syria says Israeli air strikes targeted capital Damascus

April 15, 2022 at 10:56 am | Published in: Israel, Middle East, News, Syria
An image grab shows smoke and fire billowing after Israel carried out air strikes in, Damascus, Syria on 20 November 2019 [AFP/Images]
Syrian state media said late Thursday that Israeli warplanes carried out air strikes targeting the capital Damascus, Anadolu Agency reports.

Israeli air elements carried out the attack from the direction of the Golan Heights, the official Syrian news agency SANA reported.

The attack targeted some locations in the western Damascus countryside, it noted.

SANA added that Syria's air defense systems intercepted and downed some of the missiles and only material losses were suffered.

Israel has repeatedly carried out strikes on Syria targeting forces of the Bashar al-Assad regime and groups affiliated with Iran.

