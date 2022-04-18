Bella Hadid claims Instagram blocks her posts on Palestine

Palestinian-American supermodel Bella Hadid says she is being silenced by Instagram whenever she posts anything about Palestine, Anadolu Agency reports.

"My Instagram has disabled me from posting on my story – pretty much only when it is Palestine based I'm going to assume," she said.

"When I post about Palestine, I get immediately shadow banned and almost 1 million less of you see my stories and posts," she told fashion magazine Harper's Bazaar.

Being shadow banned means that your exposure on a given social media platform has been restricted and only you and your direct followers can see your posts, the magazine said.

Tension has mounted across the Palestinian territories since Israeli forces stormed the Al-Aqsa Mosque and injured hundreds of worshippers.

On Sunday, more than 700 Israeli settlers forced their way into the Al-Aqsa Mosque complex under heavy police protection to celebrate the week-long Jewish Passover holiday, which started on Friday.

Israel occupied East Jerusalem, where Al-Aqsa is located, during the 1967 Arab-Israeli war. It annexed the entire city in 1980 in a move never recognized by the international community.​​​​​​​

