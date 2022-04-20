Al-Aqsa: Arab Israeli leaders visit beleaguered mosque in occupied Jerusalem

A delegation from the High Follow-up Committee for Arab Citizens of Israel visited occupied Jerusalem on Tuesday and met officials from the Department of Islamic Endowments at Al-Aqsa Mosque, Arab48.com has reported.

The officials from the beleaguered mosque gave the delegation details of the latest Israeli violations and desecration of the Noble Sanctuary, as well as the arrest of hundreds of Palestinian worshippers. The delegation included the head of the committee, Mohammed Barakeh, as well as Sheikh Raed Salah.

"The Israeli occupation forces carried out unprecedented arrests at Al-Aqsa Mosque on Friday," explained Sheikh Abdul Azim Salhab, the head of the Department of Islamic Endowments. "However, the Israeli courts rejected the cases against many of the Palestinians arrested because they did not have anything to charge them with."

Barakeh suggested that activities in support and solidarity with Al-Aqsa Mosque should be organised within Israel. He declared that the Follow-up Committee will remain on full alert for any developments.

READ: Over 150 Palestinians injured as Israeli police storm Al-Aqsa