Raed Salah: Al-Aqsa is only for Muslims

Sheikh Raed Salah, head of the northern branch of Islamic Movement in Israel, said yesterday that Al-Aqsa Mosque "is an Arab Islamic right, and it cannot be shared or divided."

During a visit to the Muslim site, Sheikh Salah met with officials from the Islamic Endowments and discussed the ongoing Israeli aggression on Islam's third holiest place.

"The Israeli existence at Al-Aqsa Mosque is an occupation," he said, "therefore, it is null and void and has no legitimacy."

"The occupation may have power now, but it must recognise that all the world powers cannot turn its fake claims in to rights."

The entry of extremist Jews into the mosque's courtyards under armed protection, he explained, "is a proof that they are occupiers." Meanwhile, an 80-year-old woman from the people who are the owners of Al-Aqsa Mosque enters the area alone and without any protection.

"It has been not hidden that the occupation, along with some Arab states, are trying to undermine the Islamic Endowment Council. We do not recognise any other sovereignty over Al-Aqsa Mosque other than that of the Islamic Endowment Council," he added.

On Friday, at least 152 Palestinians were wounded when Israeli occupation forces stormed Al-Aqsa Mosque and fired at Palestinian worshippers.