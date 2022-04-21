Israel: minister says UAE 'understands the challenges' being faced

Israel's Foreign Minister, Yair Lapid, has revealed that his UAE counterpart has expressed Abu Dhabi's understanding of the challenges faced by Israel. The two officials had a telephone discussion on Wednesday evening.

Lapid tweeted that Abdullah Bin Zayed "expressed his appreciation for the steps Israel has taken to calm the situation and his understanding of the complexities and difficulties Israel faces."

The UAE government had summoned the Israeli ambassador on Tuesday to express its condemnation of the actions of the security forces in Jerusalem and Al-Aqsa Mosque, including attacks on civilians and storming religious sites.

According to Lapid, the two officials also "discussed the challenge of dealing with anti-Israel disinformation in the Arab world and agreed to keep working together to advance religious tolerance and peace between Israel and the Arab people of the Middle East."

Bilateral relations between the two countries and the efforts being made to further deepen and strengthen those relations are important, insisted the Israeli minister.

