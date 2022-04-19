Portuguese / Spanish / English

UAE summons Israeli ambassador to protest against clashes in Al-Aqsa Mosque

April 19, 2022 at 6:41 pm | Published in: Israel, Middle East, News, Palestine, UAE
An Israeli security officer beats AFP photographer Ahmad Gharabli with a baton as he covers clashes with Palestinian protesters at Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa Mosque complex, on April 15, 2022 [MUHAMMAD ALAYYAN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images]
An Israeli security officer beats AFP photographer Ahmad Gharabli with a baton as he covers clashes with Palestinian protesters at Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa Mosque complex, on April 15, 2022 [MUHAMMAD ALAYYAN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images]
 April 19, 2022 at 6:41 pm

The United Arab Emirates has summoned the Israeli ambassador to protest against clashes at Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa Mosque, the Gulf State's Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday, Reuters reports.

Reem bint Ebrahim Al Hashimy, UAE Minister of State for International Cooperation, stressed the need "to immediately stop these events (and) provide full protection for worshippers," the Ministry said in a statement.

She also called for "respect for the right of Palestinians to practise their religious rites, and halt any practices that violate the sanctity of Al-Aqsa Mosque. Moreover, she expressed concern over the escalation of tension that threatens stability and security in the region."

At least 152 Palestinians were injured in clashes with Israeli riot police inside the Mosque compound on Friday, the latest outbreak in a recent upsurge of violence that has raised fears of a slide back to wider conflict.

READ: Gaza protests against Israel attack on Al-Aqsa

Categories
IsraelMiddle EastNewsPalestineUAE
Show Comments
Writing Palestine - Celebrating the tenth year of the Palestine Book Awards - Buy your copy of the book now
Show Comments