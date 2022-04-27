Abbas orders anti-resistance sweep in Jenin and Hebron 

Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas has ordered the security services to take action in the occupied West Bank cities of Jenin and Hebron against anti-occupation armed resistance activities, Khleej.net reported on Tuesday. The security sweep, said PA Interior Minister Ziyad Hab Al-Reeh, will concentrate on the two cities.

Armed resistance by local Palestinians has undermined several Israeli army raids in Jenin refugee camp aimed at arresting Palestinians and demolishing prisoners' homes. Sources at the interior ministry said that the security sweep will target Palestinian fighters, mainly in Jenin.

Abbas, the sources added, regards Palestinian resistance as "chaos that undermines the flow of life and investment opportunities in the occupied West Bank."

READ: Israel arrests 3 Palestinian brothers from Jenin