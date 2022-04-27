Portuguese / Spanish / English

Turkiye could buy 2nd S-400 unit from Russia: Defence Industries

April 27, 2022
UNKNOWN LOCATION, BELARUS - FEBRUARY 09: (----EDITORIAL USE ONLY – MANDATORY CREDIT - "BELARUS DEFENSE MINISTRY / HANDOUT" - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS----) S-400 and Pantsir-S air defence systems arrive to participate in the Russian-Belarusian military will start a joint exercise amid tension between Ukraine and Russia at an Unknown location in Belarus on February 9, 2022. According to the Belarusian Ministry of Defense, the joint military exercise "Allied Resolve 2022" will take place from February 10-20. The military units of the Russian Armed Forces from the Eastern Military District and some military units of the Belarusian Armed Forces will in the exercise. ( Belarus Defense Ministruy - Anadolu Agency )
Turkiye could acquire the second part of the S-400 air defence system from Russia, the head of the country's top defence body said late Tuesday and Turkish national broadcaster, TRT reports.

According to the report, Ismail Demir, chairperson of the Presidency of Defence Industries (SSB) said the purchasing of the second batch of the Russian-made system was on the table from the very beginning.

Ankara signed a defence agreement with Russia on S-400 supply in 2019.

Last week, Turkiye also announced that his country has no plans to abandon the Russian S-400 defence system, in return for the US- made F-35 programme.

In 2002, Turkiye joined several other NATO allies who agreed to buy the F-35, and, five years later, reached a deal to participate in its production, an agreement worth potentially billions of dollars for Turkish industries.

The US does not agree with Turkiye's S-400 agreement. However, Turkiye insists that the S-400 would not be integrated into NATO systems and would not pose a threat to the alliance.

