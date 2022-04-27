Turkiye could buy 2nd S-400 unit from Russia: Defence Industries

Turkiye could acquire the second part of the S-400 air defence system from Russia, the head of the country's top defence body said late Tuesday and Turkish national broadcaster, TRT reports.

According to the report, Ismail Demir, chairperson of the Presidency of Defence Industries (SSB) said the purchasing of the second batch of the Russian-made system was on the table from the very beginning.

Ankara signed a defence agreement with Russia on S-400 supply in 2019.

Last week, Turkiye also announced that his country has no plans to abandon the Russian S-400 defence system, in return for the US- made F-35 programme.

In 2002, Turkiye joined several other NATO allies who agreed to buy the F-35, and, five years later, reached a deal to participate in its production, an agreement worth potentially billions of dollars for Turkish industries.

The US does not agree with Turkiye's S-400 agreement. However, Turkiye insists that the S-400 would not be integrated into NATO systems and would not pose a threat to the alliance.

