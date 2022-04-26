Foreign companies eager to invest in Turkiye, says Finance Minister

Foreign companies want to seize opportunities Turkiye offers and invest in the country, Finance and Treasury Minister, Nureddin Nebati, has said, Anadolu News Agency reports.

According to the report, Turkiye provided [the companies with] detailed information about the investment opportunities, Nebati said, during his speech at a gathering with business people organised by the Istanbul Chamber of Commerce (İTO).

"We stressed that with its young and dynamic population, the comprehensive policies in place and the actions taken in a determined manner, [the country's] capacity to cope with global problems is increasing by the day," the Minister said.

The negotiations with the investors from London and Washington signal that capital inflows to Turkiye are likely to increase in the period ahead, according to the Minister.

In Turkiye, the import coverage ratio of exports excluding energy increased to 98.2 per cent in March.

