Unidentified individual opens fire on house of Turkish NGO director in Sweden

May 2, 2022
Swedish flag in Malmo, Sweden [Harry Engels/Getty Images]
An unidentified attacker opened fire Sunday on the house of the director of a Turkish NGO in Sweden, reports Anadolu Agency.

Three bullets hit the house of Mehmet Ozer, the head of the Jonkoping branch of the Germany-based Union of International Democrats.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency, Ozer said the incident took place around midnight when he was out for Tarawih or special night prayers during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

He added that his wife and daughter were at home during the incident.

