US president sends 'warmest wishes' to Muslims on Eid al-Fitr

US President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden congratulated Muslims worldwide on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr, which marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan, reports Anadolu Agency.

The first day of Eid falls on Monday for most Muslim-majority nations.

"As Muslims in the United States and around the world concludes the month of Ramadan and celebrate Eid al-Fitr, Jill and I extend our warmest wishes to all who are celebrating this joyous occasion," said Biden in a statement.

The president said he keeps millions of displaced people and refugees in his thoughts, adding: "As a nation, we must always keep faith with those seeking a better life, and uphold our commitment to serving as a beacon of hope for oppressed people around the world."

"And, (as) Muslims across the United States celebrate Eid, let us renew our dedication to our foundational commitment to respecting all faiths and beliefs," he said.

READ: Iraq declares state of high alert for Eid Al-Fitr holiday

On Monday, the White House will resume the tradition of celebrating Eid and honoring Muslim Americans "who are leading efforts to build greater understanding and unity across our nation."

"The Holy Qur'an urges people to stand firmly for justice and reminds us that we were created as nations and tribes so that we may get to know one another.

"The tradition of religious freedom for all strengthens our country, and we will continue to work with Americans of all beliefs and backgrounds to safeguard and deepen our collective commitment to this fundamental principle," said the president.

"To all those celebrating, Jill and I wish you and your loved ones a Happy Eid. May the spirit of community, compassion, and service we have witnessed over the last month continue throughout the year. Eid Mubarak!" he concluded.

During Ramadan, as one of the pillars of Islam, fasting is observed by all healthy Muslim adults. They abstain from food, drink, smoking, and sex from sunrise to sunset.