Iraq declares state of high alert for Eid Al-Fitr holiday

Fearing possible suicide attacks on soft targets, Iraqi authorities on Friday announced a state of high alert for the Muslim holiday of Eid Al-Fitr, Anadolu News Agency reports.

"The Iraqi forces will enter a state of alert level C (maximum) starting from 1 May to 5 May, to secure the Eid prayers, entertainment areas, markets, restaurants and cemeteries," Baghdad Operations Commander, Lt. Gen. Ahmed Salim told the official Iraqi News Agency.

"There is information that there are suicide bombers who seek to target markets and crowded places during the days of Eid," he added.

Iraqi security and intelligence services will implement a monitoring plan, and security forces will continue combing operations in the areas of the capital, Baghdad, according to the army officer.

In 2017, Iraq declared victory over Daesh by reclaiming all territories the terrorist group controlled since the summer of 2014, which was estimated to be about one-third of the country's territory.

The group, however, still maintains sleeper cells in large areas in Iraq and undertakes sporadic attacks.

