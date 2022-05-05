Russia, Iran-backed militias clash in Syria's Palmyra

Clashes have erupted between the Fifth Corps, a Russia-backed Syrian military force, and militiamen backed by the Iranian Revolutionary Guard at the Al-Dar Al-Hamra checkpoint near the southern entrance to the city of Palmyra in the eastern countryside of Homs, central Syria, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) reported.

SOHR quoted local sources in Palmyra as saying that the reasons for the clashes are not yet known, but they resulted in injuries on both sides, amid reports of deaths.

According to the sources, the Badia Intelligence Branch has deliberately intervened and ended the fighting between the two sides.

The war monitor added that eight families from the Iraqi Hezbollah militia arrived in the city of Palmyra in late April, coming from the city of Al-Bukamal, east of Deir Ez-Zor and settled in the Al-Filat Al-Hamar neighbourhood.

Iran-backed militia groups are spread in the city of Palmyra and its desert, the most prominent of which are: the Iranian Revolutionary Guard, the Lebanese Hezbollah, the Fatemiyoun Brigade, the Zainabiyoun Brigade, Asa'ib Ahl al-Haq, Hisn Al-Watan, the Iraqi Islamic Resistance, and the Imam Ali Brigades.

The residents of Palmyra accuse the Syrian regime and the Iranian and Russian militias of destroying the historical city during "fake" battles.

In 2015, reports claimed the Syrian regime allowed Daesh to enter the city before reclaiming it in 2017 with Russian and Iranian support.