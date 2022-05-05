Senior Hamas delegation in Russia for talks

A senior Hamas delegation arrived in Moscow on Tuesday at the invitation of Russia's Foreign Ministry to hold "important discussions" with Russian officials, Tass reported yesterday.

Deputy Head of Hamas' Political Bureau, Moussa Abu Marzouk, led the delegation, which included Fathi Hammad and Hussam Badran, as well as the movement's representative in Moscow.

Sources reported by Asharq Al-Awsat newspaper said that the Hamas officials were scheduled to hold talks with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov.

The sources also expected that the Hamas delegation might attend a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister, Sergei Lavrov.

It is also planning to hold talks with the Russian parliament and the Federation Council, as well as to meet with Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov.

Talks will focus on the situation in Jerusalem, the developments in the occupied Palestinian territories and the Russian-Palestinian ties.

