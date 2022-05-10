Russia FM visits Algeria to discuss Ukraine, Libya crises

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov arrived in Algeria today for a visit during which he will discuss the Ukrainian and Libyan crises, the situation in the Middle East and developments in energy markets.

Sources said Lavrov will be received by Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune and hold talks with his Algerian counterpart Ramtane Lamamra.

The sources also noted that the officials will discuss "strategic bilateral relations and international and regional developments."

Earlier on Monday, the head of the Algerian-Russian friendship committee within the People's National Assembly, Abdeslam Bashaga, stated that the visit aims to deepen the strategic partnership and confirm the strength of ties which date back 60-year.

Bashaga noted that the visit, which comes at a time when the Ukrainian crisis continues, will be an opportunity for Algeria to affirm its position calling for "finding a political solution to the ongoing conflict."

