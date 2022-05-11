Israel moves Palestinian hunger striker to hospital as health critical

Palestinian administrative detainee in Israel, Khalil Awawdeh, was moved to hospital as his health is now critical after his 68-day hunger strike, his lawyer Ahlam Haddad said.

Forty-year-old Awawdeh suffers from continuous headaches, pain in the joints, fatigue, irregular heartbeats, difficulty breathing, is vomiting blood and lossing weight, Haddad said.

He was previously transferred to hospital but then returned to Ramle Prison clinic despite his health condition.

READ: Palestinian prisoner, 63, dies in Israel prison

Awawdeh, a father of four, was detained on 27 December 2021 and placed in administrative detention – a process of holding Palestinians without charge or trial based on secret evidence.

The Palestinian Prisoners Affairs Commission said yesterday that Israel issued 154 administrative detention orders against Palestinians in April, ranging from two to six months in length, including 68 new orders and 86 renewals.