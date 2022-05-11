Portuguese / Spanish / English

Morocco thwarted hundreds of cyberattacks in 2021, says minister

Cyberattack [REUTERS/Kacper Pempel]
The Minister of National Defence in Morocco has revealed that its security experts detected and thwarted almost 600 cyberattacks in 2021, Anadolu has reported.

Responding to a written question in the House of Representative, Abdellatif Loudiyi confirmed that the General Directorate of Information Systems Security (DGSSI) has boosted its level of vigilance and readiness given escalations in geopolitical tension. Crises such as the Russia-Ukraine war, said the minister, lead to an increased risk of cyber threats.

"Cybersecurity incidents are logged, analysed and monitored in the ongoing efforts to be proactive in the detection of cyberattacks," he added.

Such attacks play an increasingly influential role in politics around the world. Governments are keen to strengthen their digital security infrastructure and train relevant personnel to address unwanted intrusions of this nature.

